President of Ukraine: Status quo in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unacceptable

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine considers status quo in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is categorically unacceptable.

Report informs, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko stated at a joint news conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his official visit to Baku.

"I want clearly point out that Ukraine does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh. And we welcome a similar position of Azerbaijan concerning the Crimea", said Poroshenko.