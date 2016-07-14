 Top
    Close photo mode

    President of Ukraine: Status quo in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unacceptable

    Poroshenko: We welcome the similar position of Azerbaijan concerning the Crimea

    Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine considers status quo in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is categorically unacceptable.

    Report informs, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko stated at a joint news conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his official visit to Baku.

    "I want clearly point out that Ukraine does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh. And we welcome a similar position of Azerbaijan concerning the Crimea", said Poroshenko.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi