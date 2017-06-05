Oksana Altunyan: I call Armenians and Azerbaijanis to join Peace Platform

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Oksana Altunyan, who has joined the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform, called on all who wish peace between the two nations to join the Peace Platform.

Report informs citing the Platform's website.

According to information, Oksana Altunyan decided to share her opinion with the public through a video interview with co-coordinator of Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform Orkhan Nabiyev.

During the interview, Oksana Altunyan noted the absence of ethnic, religious conflicts and persecutions during her stay in Baku. On the contrary, Oksana Altunyan noted the existence of friendship and mutual respect between the two nations at that time.

Oksana Altunyan also expressed her support for the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform, and called upon all who want peace between the two nations, to join the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform.