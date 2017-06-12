 Top
    Close photo mode

    NATO official: "We support activities of OSCE Minsk Group on settlement of Karabakh conflict”

    James Appathurai: NATO's position is clear: reduction in the level of military operations and tension and also peaceful process

    Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ "All states that are members of NATO in the South Caucasus is concerned about the escalation of the arms race."

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai said at news conference in Yerevan.

    " Two of the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are allies of NATO. They are also committed to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict ", - he said.

    James Appathurai said that NATO's position is clear: reduction in the level of military operations and tension and peaceful process: “NATO is not directly involved in the process, and I can not attract it. Our position is clear - to support the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group. "

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi