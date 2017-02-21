Nalbandyan and Lavrov will discuss the Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandyan will pay a visit to Russia on February 21-22.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, press service of Armenian foreign ministry stated.

The visit will take place upon invitation of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

“During the visit Nalbandyan and Lavrov will discuss broad range of issues concerning strategic relations and alliance between Armenia and Russia, pace of implementation of agreements concluded by heads of two states. During meeting the sides will exchange views on topical regional and international issues”, the press service stated.

According to press service, foreign ministers of Armenia and Russia will also discuss steps taken towards implementation of Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements aimed at progress in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.