Ilham Aliyev: "We will not give our lands to anybody"

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan defends its territory. We don't desire territories of another state. And will not give our lands to anybody. "

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on results of socioeconomic development in the first quarter of 2016 and the challenges ahead.

"We will never allow the second Armenian state on Azerbaijani lands".

"We have repeatedly stated that the issue could be resolved peacefully. The solution is very simple. Armenian armed forces must withdraw from the occupied territories. Azerbaijani citizens must return to their native lands. After that there may be peace and security in the region", said Azerbaijani President.