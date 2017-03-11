 Top
    Igor Popov: Co-chair countries want launch of substantial peace talks soon

    'Stands of co-chair countries towards peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict remain unchanged'

    Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Despite new US and French co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, stands of the represented countries towards peaceful settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remain unchanged and the co-chair countries want launch of substantial peace talks soon".

    Report informs, OSCE Minsk Group Russian co-chair Igor Popov said.

    Notably, on March 11, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Richard Hoagland, Igor Popov, Stefan Visconti and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.  

