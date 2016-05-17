Former FM: 'Azerbaijan will not permit installation of cameras on the line of contact'

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Next meeting has been announced during the talks between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Vienna. It shows that a number of issues remain open. Armenia must think about the proposals made in Vienna and prepare public opinion'.

Report was told by Tofig Zulfugarov, former Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Touching upon the proposal on installation of surveillance cameras on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the former minister said that installation of cameras is possible in the future in case of liberation of Azerbaijani territories: 'Namely, technical means can be used to ensure ceasefire regime. But where the cameras will be installed? Azerbaijan will not permit installation of cameras on contact line. Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that if Armenia wants safety, it must withdraw from the occupied territories'.

T.Zulfugarov added that occupied Azerbaijani territories must be liberated unconditionally: 'Azerbaijan's stand is clear and has been commented on many times. That is, occupied Azerbaijani territories must be liberated unconditionally. This issue will be resolved either by military or by peaceful means. Azerbaijan's stand is so and I don't believe this stand to be changed. Period of frivolous statements of the Armenian side has already expired'.