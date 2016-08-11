Turkish President: Progress is observed in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Progress is observed in the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict'.

Report informs citing Habertürk, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters on a plane, returning from a visit to Russia.

According to him, Turkey-Azerbaijan-Russia trilateral format of cooperation will be established: 'Like Azerbaijan, Russia also positively approached to the issue. Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran trilateral format of cooperation is available. Turkish Foreign Minister have spoken with his Azerbaijani counterpart regarding creating of Turkey-Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation format. We discussed it with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Our aim is closely follow political events in the region. At the moment, Karabakh problem continues to exist in the region. Turkish-membered OSCE Minsk group could have different results in resolution of this issue. However, Russia, US and France are co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, they failed to solve the problem for 23-24 years or did not want to settle. Of course, occupation exists. Everyone accepts this occupation. If occupation exists, then why don't you end this? Currently, progress is observed in Karabakh conflict settlement. Putin pays special attention to this issue. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also stated me the fact. If 5 regions released, I think that the problems will be solved easily in the true sense of the word'.