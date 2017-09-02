Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits frontline

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other senior officials of the Ministry visited the military unit located in the frontier zone on the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and laid flowers at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the territory of the military unit.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The leadership of the Defense Ministry congratulated military servicemen carrying out combat duty on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Listening to the reports on the operational condition, the Defense Minister inspected the level of combat readiness of the units and the organization of the combat duty, and outlined the tasks ahead.

Afterwards, the animals were sacrificed and servicemen were given holiday gifts and those who distinguished in service were rewarded with valuable gifts.

Ministry officials also had talks with the staff at the tea table.