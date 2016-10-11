Azerbaijani Defense Minister: Response to next provocation of enemy will be more crushing

"As a response to several devices, which may be used by the enemy, our Armed Forces are able to shot these missiles using thousands of missiles, weaponry under the disposal and destroy the enemy's all infrastructure at any distance"

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, leadership of the Defence Ministry has visited the front zone and met with the staff, serving on the front line.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Addressing the staff, Defence Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said that despite the efforts of Azerbaijan, Armenia's military and political leadership has not taken any positive step for resolution of the conflict: "No progress is being achieved in the negotiations due to the enemy's non-constructive stand, international law is being violated. As stated by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Armenia again intends to remove the issue from the world's topicality and extend time by using disgusting tactics. We must not allow this, the conflict must be resolved soon".

Z.Hasanov said that enemy provocations continue on the front line and constantly increase: "Our army decisively prevents such provocations and more severe response actions will be carried out. We have full information of the tactical and technical characteristics of the missiles, demonstrated by Armenia. Military balance in the region didn't change in favor of the enemy. We have achieved full superiority in all directions. As a response to the several devices, which may be used by the enemy, our Armed Forces are able to shot these missiles using thousands of missiles, weaponry under the disposal and destroy the enemy's all infrastructure at any distance. The threats made by Armenians regarding use of these missiles are nothing but tales".

Azerbaijani Defense Minister noted that the opposite side should learn a lesson from April battles: "But it seems they didn't draw conclusions from these battles. Response to another provocation of the enemy will be more devastating and crushing and will completely destroy it".