​"Ask me when ceasefire is not violated ..." - REPORTING from Aghdam

Baku. 18 August.REPORT.AZ/ For one day we will be the guest in the place that is selected for its discipline and rule of law.

Of course, we, a journalist and photographer of Report news agency from Baku, are excited about how they will greet us...

We are in the artillery division of the military unit "N", a few kilometers far from the frontline near Aghdam.

Almost every day the news on the ceasefire violation spreads in the country's press. That is the main reason of our visit. We want to get familiar with the situation on the frontline, meet and talk to our soldiers.

We went to the frontline to prepare a report. Initially, we visited the first military unit in Barda.

We were instructed about some safety issues. So we had to overnight here. The next day, we went to the artillery division of the military unit No."N" in Aghdam with the officer Rauf Niyazov.

We reached the planned place approximately in 1 hour. The discipline in the air ...

This military unit was given for exploitation of the servicemen few weeks ago.

Officer Joshkun Verdiyev welcomed us.

We explained the aim of our visit and then he said "Let's start then" and begin to talk ...

"We have no difficulties, we are provided with all conditions"

He stressed that the soldiers were provided with all necessary conditions: "We had a few difficulties before, but after the construction of this military unit, it became easier. We have everything we need for proper military service. In other words, we have no difficulties, we are provided with all conditions."

R.Niyazov joined the conversation: "Mr. Minister Zakir Hasanov attended the opening of this military unit. It shows to what extent the government cares of the army."

"Ask me at what time ceasefire is not violated..."

The officer J. Verdiyev drew attention to the situation on the front line:"Ceasefire is violated every day in Sarijali direction. Ask me when there is a silence in front line...Never...We don't have a rest... We can prevent any enemy attack. We have a strong army."

Then we got familiar with the military unit.

The officer N. Abdulov showed a room for ideological training of soldiers, canteen, sports hall and the bedroom.

Here we can witness the high level facilities provided for the soldiers.

"The national dishes are preferable"

According to Abdulov, personnel have 3 meals a day, mostly soups are preferred: "In the morning soldiers are given macaroni, butter, sweet tea, marmalade, eggs, at lunchtime - salad, rice soup, buckwheat porridge with canned meat, at evenings - canned meat with "ajapsandali". That is for one day, there are many other dishes on the menu. We pay special attention for soldier's nutrition since soldiers go to the post, therefore they must have a good meal. And the main thing is that the national dishes are preferable in the soldiers' nutrition".

Special attention is paid to sanitary issues in the kitchen.

The soldiers are also satisfied with the provided conditions.

"We are waiting for the order of the Supreme Commander in Chief"

"I have served for 14 months, and had no problems yet. We are provided with the high-level conditions here. This was stated by Vusal Bayramov.

He stressed that militants who serve here are waiting for the order of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev to liberate our occupied lands: "If the Supreme Commander-in-Chief gives a command we are ready to liberate Garabakh. We must fulfill our duty to the country. We are strong enough to do it."

Orkhan Movsumzade joined the words said:

"The soldiers determination is very high, there is no despondency. We are ready for a fight. If the order is given, we can get back our land any time."

The other soldiers, we spoke to, share this opinion.

Being there, we heard, that Armenians regularly burn the villages of Agdam.

Why do they burn villages?

I am asking Abdulov.

He says that, in fact, Armenians take such a step due to their fear: "They burn greens and trees to create openness. The enemy is very crafty. Therefore, we are attentive to the maximum. Mr. Minister Zakir Hasanov said that the every attempt of the enemy must be answered."





How is the preparation for the war?

"We have everything we need for war. We are waiting for orders. Some soldiers are reluctant when they enter the troops, and that is normal as they are young. But after a while, they completely changes and become a real patriot fighter. That's what we want. In general, our sons are very brave. Therefore, the people who work in this field and protect our boarders are paid special attention by the government. I believe that this attention and care will be permanent"- said N. Abdulov.

Rauf Niyazov approached us in the yard, "We can answer anything else you are interested in, please be sure," he says.

When heading there, we aimed at going face to face with the enemy, but it was not possible. The division commander apologized and said it was impossible due to security issues.

We realize the situation, therefore express our gratitude for their help.

All the questions, we had been interested in, were replied, so our work completed. We left the territory of the military unit. There are our lands, occupied by the enemy a few kilometers far from here, and we have our strong troops, who are ready to liberate them.