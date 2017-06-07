Ambassador of Azerbaijani Cultural Association Simurgh’ from US joins Peace Platform

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Arif Guliyev, the ambassador of the Azerbaijani Cultural Association ‘Simurgh’ from the US, has made a statement about joining the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform.

Report informs citing the Platform's press service, the statement says:

“I consider that it is important to peacefully settle the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I express my support and respect to territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. I emphasize the importance of implementation of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, including resolutions and decisions adopted by other international organizations. Moreover, I would like to state the necessity of activities of OSCE Minsk Group towards the peaceful solution of the conflict. Armenian and Azerbaijani nations have lived in peace. There are a lot of examples for it. I note with regret that the perception of young generations in both countries has formed in the context of war as a result of unresolved conflict. It is high time to put an end to the conflict. I support peaceful coexistence of nations and the settlement of the conflict that has been lasting for a long time. All of us have to live in peace and I believe that peace will be established in South Caucasus. Considering the above-mentioned reasons, I express my respect to peace initiative, and make a statement about joining the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform, aimed at solution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".