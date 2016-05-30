Ali Hasanov: 'If Nagorno-Karabakh peace talks fail, war is inevitable'

'We expect OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries to exert serious pressure on Armenia in June'

'If President Ilham Aliyev's ideas had been taken into account and applied systematically, the world would not have faced conflicts'

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan sharply makes its demands regarding Nagorno-Karabakh. The issue is raised both before the UN Security Council members and OSCE Minsk Group chairing countries to eliminate the status quo'.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs, head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Socio-Political Affairs Ali Hasanov said in his interview to 'Hefte' (Week) telecast.

A.Hasanov said that if countries had taken into account the proposals made by Azerbaijani President during last 10 years and tried to implement them, neither Europe would have faced the problem of millions of refugees nor gradually increasing conflicts occurred: 'The proposals made by President Ilham Aliyev are on elimination of international and regional conflicts, improvement of co-existence standards and civil interstate relations as well as on co-operation and partnership relations. If President Ilham Aliyev's ideas had been taken into account and applied systematically, the world would not have faced conflicts. Unfortunately, the reality is that, despite our will, we have no force to change this reality'.

'We expect the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries to exert serious pressure on Armenia in June and to force to constructive stand. If there is a positive result of the negotiations, the sides will compromise for phased settlement of the conflict. If the peace talks fail and status quo not eliminated, war is inevitable. The international community realizes it. If the war starts, Azerbaijan will liberate its territories in a short period'.