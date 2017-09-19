A new military unit opens in frontline zone

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, activities are continuing aimed at increasing combat readiness of the Armed Forces personnel and improving the social and living conditions. Defence Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and other senior staff of the ministry have opened a new military unit in the frontline zone.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The leadership of the Defence Ministry familiarized with the new headquarters, barracks, educational complex, parade ground, medical station, sports camp, as well as other service and administrative facilities and gave relevant instructions.