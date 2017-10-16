20 years pass since burial of Azerbaijani reconnaissance officers who blew themselves up

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, commemorative event was held at the II Alley of Honor, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the burial of seven Azerbaijani special assignment reconnaissance officers.

Report informs, the event was attended by head of the reconnaissance party, Colonel Khatai Bakhishov, reconnaissance officer Agil Ahmadov, Major General Mayis Barkhudarov, Ghazi Rey Karimoglu, relatives of the April battles ghazi and martyrs.

Kh. Bakhishov said that on April 7, 1997, eight Azerbaijani reconnaissance officers participated in the fights in the direction of Fuzuli region of the frontline. He said that however, the servicemen were surrounded by Armenians, they didn't surrender for three days: "On April 10, the reconnaissance officers destroyed a large number of enemy manpower. When the bullets were over, they blew themselves up using grenade so as not to fall into the hands of the enemy. 7 of the military martyred as a result. Reconnaissance officer Agil Ahmadov was seriously wounded and captured in unconsciousness condition by the enemy. As a result of the efforts of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, we were able to get their dead bodies after 6 months. They were buried on October 16, 1997".

Notably, on April 7, 1997, eight Azerbaijani reconnaissance officers - Elkhan Aghayev, Vugar Yarahmadov, Anar Rzayev , Dinar Mustafayev, Agshin Hasanov, Nizami Alakbarov, Fariz Javadov and Agil Ahmadov participated in the battles in the direction of Fuzuli region of the frontline.

All seven martyrs were awarded with the Order of the Azerbaijan Flag.