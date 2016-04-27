Zakir Hasanov delivers Azerbaijani President's tasks to frontline fighters

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Within his visit to the frontline, the Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with personnel, standing opposite the enemy and conducting a combat duty in high ground, and has drawn the attention of the personnel to the tasks that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev put in front of the armed forces.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense checked the sustainability of defense line, fire and manoeuvre capabilities of the troops, conditions of obstacles and fortifications as well as organization of logistics and moral of personnel, full readiness of combat equipment, ammunition and other means.

While visiting the training ground of reconnaissance units and artillery fire control center, Colonel General Hasanov has also given tasks to pay far more attention to combat readiness of personnel given the difficult topography and characteristics of the area.