Siyavush Novruzov: Seizing control of new territories along the border with Armenia by Border Troops is a continuation of process

"Advancement of combat positions of the Border Troops of the State Border Service in the direction of the Gazakh region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border is a continuation of the process that has already begun. The Border Troops of the State Border Service continue to advance the positions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Gazakh region. The Azerbaijani army has already taken control of certain areas. This process is underway. As it is known, we have villages on the opposite side, which were burnt down ... In short, we must prepare and ready to liberate our lands from occupation," Deputy Secretary Executive of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), Chairman of the Committee of the Milli Majlis Siyavush Novruzov told Report.

Novruzov recalled that a few days ago he attended the inauguration ceremony of young soldiers: “We viewed canteens. I would like to emphasize that some works should be done by civilians in military units. Since soldiers should not do such types of works- cook meals, etc.”

The NAP official said that the Azerbaijani army was established at the highest level: "Every task is solved on the instruction of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev. It is observed both in the strengthening of the material and technical base and increasing of the fighting spirit of soldiers. The military units are provided with food at the highest level."

Novruzov stressed that after the change in the Defense Ministry, the leadership of the ministry regularly reviews the military units and visits front line: "It inspires both soldiers and their parents. Negative articles about the army are full of lies and slander. Development of the Azerbaijani army is obvious. In other words, the Azerbaijani army fully complies with NATO standards. This process is underway.”