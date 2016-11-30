Samad Seyidov: We'lll raise Karabakh conflict settlement in PACE winter session

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The agenda of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) winter session, to be held in January next year doesn't include any issue directly related to Azerbaijan. However, this does not mean that Azerbaijan will not discuss the issues related to the country in the Council of Europe."

Head of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, Samad Seyidov told Report.

Stating that the agenda of the PACE January session has already been identified, S.Seyidov added that this time again, members of the Azerbaijani delegation will state their views on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, the country's major issue: "Also, we will provide information to PACE members on the processes in Azerbaijan."

Notably, the PACE winter session will be held on January 23-27, 2017.