Russian FM: Creating proper atmosphere allows to develope talks on Karabakh Conflict

"In our view, creating favorable atmosphere allows to develop negotiation on the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".

Report informs,official representative of Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on June 15 when commenting on the question whether a meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with his Armenian counterpart, Nikol Pashinyan, would trigger activating of negotiating process.

According to her, establishing of proper atmosphere is a key ground to the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem.

Zakharova also noted that there is a difference between the meeting of two countries' leaders in the bilateral or multilateral format and "the existing problem of appropriate format for solution".