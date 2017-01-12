Russian FM commented on issue of non-return of deceased Azerbaijani soldier by Armenians

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Two countries must find the strength and wisdom, diplomatic options to resolve this difficult situation".

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova saidat the briefing commenting on the situation around Armenia's failure to return the body of Azerbaijani soldier who was killed in the incident at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"The solution depends on both parties ", - she added.