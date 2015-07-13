Russian businessman included into Azerbaijan's "undesirable persons" list returns to Moscow

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Herman Sterligov, who was included into "undesirable persons" list of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, will leave Karabakh for Moscow on July 16.

Report informs citing Russian media.

According to report, on July 13, he showed his ticket at a press conference held in Azerbaijani city - Shusha occupied by Armenia.

He has illegally visited the occupied territories of the Azerbaijan Republic, violating the Law on the State border of Azerbaijan. As a result of the investigation carried out on the basis of the relevant procedures, the name of this person was included in a list of undesirable persons.