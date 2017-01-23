President: The conflict's settlement gets closer as Azerbaijan strengthens

'The Nagorno Karabakh will never be independent'

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Myth about Armenian army created for years was broken up during April battles last year".

Report informs, Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with military personnel after opening of a newly-built military camp of the military unit N in Pirakashkul settlement of Absheron district on January 23.

The head of state stressed that Nagorno-Karabakh is ancestral land of Azerbaijan: "Armenia ignores demands of international organizations on withdrawal from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan".

Resolution of the conflict gets closer as Azerbaijan strengthens. The settlement is very simple: "First, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be restored. We will never allow establishment of the second so-called Armenian state on Azerbaijani territory. Nagorno-Karabakh will never be independent. If anyone is awaiting it, in vain, it will never take place. Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijani land. This is both a historical fact as well the international community recognizes it."