President of Azerbaijan: A country demolishing mosques can never be a friend of Muslim countries

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to the Islamic solidarity and gives its contribution. The year 2017 was announced ‘Year of Islamic solidarity’ in Azerbaijan. At the same time, this year the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games was held in Azerbaijan bringing nearly 3000 athletes from 54 Muslim countries together. We fight against islamophobia, which is the most serious danger in the world today. Armenia that tries to show itself as a friend of Muslim countries has destroyed the mosques and religious monuments in Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories. The country that demolished the mosques can never be a friend of Muslim countries.”

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 9th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) in Istanbul, October 20.