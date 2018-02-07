President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America), together with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

They discussed the current state and prospects of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.