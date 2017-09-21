President: If Armenian provocations continue, Azerbaijan will punish once again aggressor in line with UN charter

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ “International community must stop Armenian fascism and terror. Azerbaijan is committed to peaceful resolution of the conflict but at the same time will defend its citizens in line with UN charter if Armenian military provocations continue and if necessary will punish once again the aggressor as it was done in April, 2016,” Report informs, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved on the basis of international law, relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be completely restored,” the head of state said.