OSCE holds monitoring on the Line of Contact

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact of the troops of Azerbaijan and Armenia, in the territory of Goranboy region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on July 25, has recorded no incident, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

