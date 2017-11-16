Official Baku agrees with proposal to hold meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs in Vienna

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3301ff5eb4ec440c1fe7b6e722042ee5/9b6f3c76-d63e-4278-b9ba-4e48b44eda05_292.jpg

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Moscow has ended.

The spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

He said that the meeting was of constructive and substantive nature and specific discussions were held on all the proposals on the table regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement: "The Azerbaijani side is satisfied with the discussions".

The meeting has proposed to hold a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers with participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, in frames of the meeting of the OSCE Foreign Ministers in Vienna on December 7-8. The Azerbaijani side agreed with it.

Azerbaijan always supports substantive, logical and concrete negotiations to ensure the soonest settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and lasting peace and stability in the region", Hajiyev said.