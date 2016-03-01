 Top
    Monitoring will be held on the contact line

    From Azerbaijani side the monitoring will be conducted by Hristo Hristov, Peter Swedberg and Simon Tiller

    Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ In compliance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the monitoring will be held on contact line of troops in the territory of Aghdam region on March 2.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    From the Azerbaijani side the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative, Hristo Hristov, Peter Swedberg and Simon Tiller.

    The monitoring on the opposite side will be conducted by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative field assistants Jiri Aberle and Yevgeny Sharov.

