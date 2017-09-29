 Top
    Close photo mode

    Minister of State: Great Britain wants to see long-term peaceful solution of Karabakh problem

    'Great Britain supports the OSCE Minsk Group'
    © FCO

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Great Britain wants to see a long-term peaceful solution to the Karabakh problem.

    Report informs, British Minister of State for Europe and Americas Alan Duncan declared in his video address on results of his recent visit to Armenia.

    In the video address, he confirmed continued support of the United Kingdom to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, "who work in this direction". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi