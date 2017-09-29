Minister of State: Great Britain wants to see long-term peaceful solution of Karabakh problem

© FCO https://report.az/storage/news/e2ab47631ade62a8119dd60406d85519/f856a16d-e130-45a6-9cd7-aba3dbc5e97a_292.jpg

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Great Britain wants to see a long-term peaceful solution to the Karabakh problem.

Report informs, British Minister of State for Europe and Americas Alan Duncan declared in his video address on results of his recent visit to Armenia.

In the video address, he confirmed continued support of the United Kingdom to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, "who work in this direction".