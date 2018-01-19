Martyred Azerbaijani soldier will be buried in Neftchala

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/63a56cd8212bb8ed50bb1d2c565bee9c/b38e1cc5-b745-4854-a35f-b19c0d03db8a_292.jpg

Neftchala. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Martyred soldier of Azerbaijan will be buried in Neftchala district.

Lowland regions Bureau of Report News Agency informs, the funeral will be held in Banka settlement of the region.

Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has today stated that as a result of the gross violation of the ceasefire by the units of the armed forces of Armenia, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, soldier Menefov Ibrahim Mohsum 1995, was killed during the firefight with an enemy.

I. Menefov was highly educated. He was summoned for the military service in July 2017 and served in divisions located face to face with the enemy.