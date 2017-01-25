Azerbaijani lawmakers: Presidential order on Jojug Marjanli a historical development

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on measures on the restoration of liberated Jojug Marjanli village in Jabrayil district is an outcome of 4-day war in April of last year; follow-up measures of armed clash. Because dislocation of people in any territory supports army, boosts its moral and psychological state and strikes the enemy. Azerbaijanis will reside in those territories in the future. This order features message of “Great Return”.

Member of Milli Majlis's (Azerbaijani Parliament) defense, security and anti-corruption committee, lawmaker Zahid Oruj told Report. He told that, Armenians started to compensate shocking defeat in April clashes with anti-Russian protests: “At the same time, they dismissed top management of the Army.

Zahid Oruj

Pay attention that these are people, who assume to be winners of first Karabakh war. It is not right to regard the dismissal of Armenian defense minister Seyran Ohanian as an ordinary development. I think it was a sacrifice of those who used to be presented as heroes”.

Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan was forced to take those measures under the fear of overthrow. Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev takes next steps, and restoration of Jojug Marjanli village in Jabrayil and return of people assures internally displaced people that they will return also to other territories that will be liberated. If you remember the pessimism – “we haven’t liberated an inch of our land” was dominant in Azerbaijan society. People were expressing the process with terms “one inch” or “one palm”. But now there is liberated territory. We have to take into account that these lands were lost in big fight in first Karabakh war; liberation of those lands now requires double efforts, energy. Acreage of this territory is a matter of secondary importance. Most important development is that we destroyed Armenian’s myth about invincibility. Now the people returning there will look out further. President Ilham Aliyev sent an important message to the world. Look, Armenians build trenches in Kalbajar for long years. But what it’s worth, if you don’t cultivate the land, have no farming, no trade relations?! Because it is not their homeland. You cannot spend your life only in trenches. Those territories cannot become a land, where Armenian generations will reside”.

Z.Oruj marked the order of President Ilham Aliyev as a historical event: “I believe it is an important and actually a “Great Return” of people who lost their lands. We wish all internally displaced people in Azerbaijan to return to their homes”.

Aydin Mirzezade

Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Defense, Security and Fight against Corruption, MP Aydin Mirzezade told Report that future generations will specially emphasize beginning of a new chapter in the lives of all Azerbaijanis with signing of the order "On measures on the restoration of liberated Jojug Marjanli village in Jabrayil district": "It is for the first time that the head of state signs an order, gives instructions on restoration of liberated settlements. This shows that Azerbaijan is determined to liberate its lands from the occupation.It has demonstrated that the president fulfilled its commitment to the people. Part of the territories were freed in April last year as a result of high readiness of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, supply with modern equipment. The order shows again that Azerbaijan is ready to provide security in the liberated lands, establish necessary conditions for living there and has sufficient resources and most importantly political determination.

In a short period of time, construction of 50 houses and schools demonstrates serious intention of the state. There will be a large number of such orders. Orders on restoration of Shusha, Lachin, Aghdam and other occupied cities and regional centers will surely be issued. Azerbaijani state, people showed their love for the homeland in an example of one village. I think that the community should pay attention to the work of restoration of the village and give moral support".

Notably, on January 24, President has signed an order "On measures on the restoration of liberated Jojug Marjanli village in Jabrayil district". The document says that as a result of a successful counter-attack of the Azerbaijani Army in April last year, people have been able to live safely in the liberated Jojug Marjanli village in Jabrayil district. Thus, the conditions were established for overhaul in these areas, fully controlled by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in order for return of civilians, historically lived here.

Under the order, within the works in regard with restoration of Jojug Marjanli village in Jabrayil district, AZN 4 million was allocated from the President's 2017 Contingency Fund to the State Committee on Deals of Refugees and IDPs for the construction of 50 private houses, a school building and relevant infrastructure at the first stage. The Ministry of Finance was instructed to provide financing in the relevant amount, the Cabinet of Ministers to resolve other issues arising from the order.