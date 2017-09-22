Khalaf Khalafov: European Union must take decisive position on the conflict

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/5e4b3e0c6b1310f72cfdffdd42bb01ef/32fc9abd-ebc2-4449-b07c-1c45fd7fa25e_292.jpg

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia is a member of the Eastern Partnership program. But this country occupied territories of Azerbaijan. They destroyed historical monuments of Azerbaijan. The aggressor country presents occupied territories as its own. European Union must take a decisive position on this”.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov said during conference “The role of parliaments in promoting women's health and gender equality in Eastern Partnership countries within the framework of the 3rd and 5th Sustainable Development Goals”, organized by the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (EU Eastern Partnership Program consultative body) and the UN Office in Azerbaijan.

The Deputy Minister noted that the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will give impetus to the peace and economic progress in the region: "Azerbaijan stands for peace. It closely cooperates with the European Union on energy security”. Kh. Khalafov noted that Armenia occupied 20 percent of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, which has had very serious consequences: “Armenians destroy mosques, cemeteries. They try to change the demographic situation and attempt to keep the status quo. Armenians living abroad do not have to follow the dirty intentions of Armenia".