Issue on Karabakh settlement to be included in final document of Non-Aligned Movement summit

The issue on the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be featured in the final document of the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, Report informs citing Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Ramiz Hasanov.

"The issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement will be recorded as a separate item in the final document of the summit," he said.

Notably, the 18th summit of the non-aligned Movement will be held in Baku on October 25-26.

During the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, the chairmanship of the organization will pass to Azerbaijan for three years.