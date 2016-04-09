 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ilham Aliyev: "We will not give our lands to anybody"

    Azerbaijan defends its lands

    Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan defends its territory. We don't desire territories of another state. And will not give our lands to anybody. "

    Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on results of socioeconomic development in the first quarter of 2016 and the challenges ahead.

    "We will never allow the second Armenian state on Azerbaijani lands".

    "We have repeatedly stated that the issue could be resolved peacefully. The solution is very simple. Armenian armed forces must withdraw from the occupied territories. Azerbaijani citizens must return to their native lands. After that there may be peace and security in the region", said Azerbaijani President.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi