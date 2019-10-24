General Assembly President: UN does not recognize borders changed by force

© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/282f2620b874fe7c9b66444f1e8da240/c20abece-5431-400d-8857-61c9e7441003_292.jpg

The United Nations (UN) has always stood for the territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders,President of the UN General Assembly, Tijani Muhammad-Bande, told reporters during his working visit to Baku, Report informs.

"The UN has always adhered to the principles of the inviolability of borders and the territorial integrity of all countries.

"Based on these same principles, we have served the formation of international law. The UN has always considered the integrity of borders to be important in its activities. The UN expressed its position (on Nagorno-Karabakh) in 4 resolutions of the Security Council," he said.

According to the President of the General Assembly, the UN, in particular, does not recognize borders changed by force or their change without the consent of one of the parties.

"We believe that a mechanism should be developed according to which these issues will be resolved. And our goal is to fully support this mechanism. We also really hope that negotiations will yield results and the conflict will be resolved peacefully, " he concluded.