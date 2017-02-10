 Top
    ECHR to mull claims from Azerbaijan over damage caused by Armenians in April battles

    700 applications have been sent to the court

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ 700 applications have been submitted to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding the damage caused by the Armenians during April battlles in 2016.

    Report informs, Azerbaijan's authorized representative at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Chingiz Asgarov said.

    "The cases are under the court's consideration", he said.

    Ch.Asgarov stated that important steps are taken to take back dead body of the National Hero of Azerbaijan, martyr Chingiz Gurbanov from Armenians: "Mr. President's efforts are undeniable. The Azerbaijani lawyers have appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over the incident".

