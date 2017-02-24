Deputy Chairman of State Committee: Armenian atrocities in Khojaly similar to actions of ISIS

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) organized conference entitled "Khojaly genocide: 25 years".

Report informs, the event was attended by members of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Youth Association, representatives of various religious confessions in Azerbaijan, students and others.

Firstly, a video was shown on the Khojaly genocide.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee Gunduz Ismayilov said that the Khojaly genocide doesn't only refer to one people and persons of the same religion: "Khojaly is a tragedy of all mankind. The Khojaly tragedy was committed not only against Azerbaijanis, but also against humanity".

He spoke about duties of the Azerbaijani people, especially of youth regarding Khojaly. Deputy Chairman noted that number of the countries recognizing the Khojaly genocide should increase: "Justice for Khojaly" campaign is conducted across the world. Most of its supporters are youths. Today, main purpose of youths is to achieve increase in number of countries recognizing the Khojaly genocide.

The second target is bringing the perpetrators to justice. Maybe these scenarios made by the same forces".

Chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian community in Azerbaijan Robert Mobili said that Armenians have been committing genocides as Khojaly against Azerbaijanis for 200 years: "Tragedies as Khojaly began took place after Armenians settled in Azerbaijan. They nationalized Albanian monuments there and destroyed historical ones".

R.Mobili said that a museum should be established in Baku, dedicated to the Khojaly genocide to acquaint people with the horror of the tragedy: "The Khojaly tragedy shouldn't be remembered only on February 26".

Authorized representative of the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Shahin Hasanli said that the Khojaly genocide has become a spiritual event for the people of Azerbaijan: "The Azerbaijani people shares the Khojaly tragedy, regardless of ethnic, religious affiliation. A lot of works have been carried out in a short time for recognition of the Khojaly genocide. But unfortunately, major states don't give a legal assessment to Khojaly genocide".

Representatives of other religious communities said that vandalism committed by Armenian aggressors in Khojaly is one of rare atrocities in the world".