Zakir Hasanov visits foremost units

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Under the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited military units and combat positions in the frontline zone and met with military personnel, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with military personnel who are on combat duty, checked the defense stability, combat and moral-psychological training of servicemen, as well as observed the enemy’s positions from the command and observation post.

Colonel General Hasanov inquired about the progress of work carried out in the sphere of improving the social and living conditions of servicemen and gave appropriate instructions in connection with the performance of these works at a higher quality level.

The Minister of Defense highly appreciated the combat and moral-psychological training of the military personnel and awarded the group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in the service.

In conclusion, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense talked to the servicemen at the tea table.