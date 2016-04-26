​Defense Minister: The enemy positions were destroyed - PHOTO

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ In response to the provocative actions of Armenians, the Azerbaijani troops hit the enemy's positions".

Report informs, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said at a meeting with residents of Tartar district.

Defense Minister noted that the Armenians violated ceasefire last night and fired the frontline settlements, "The Azerbaijani troops could prevent the Armenian provocations on the frontline and hit the crushing blows to the enemy. The enemy positions were destroyed in the locality."