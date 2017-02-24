Commission: Currently 197 Khojaly residents registered as missing persons

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Currently 197 Khojaly residents have been registered as missing persons, including 36 children, 65-women, 35-aged people”.

Report informs, Secretary of State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, the Head of working group Ismayil Akhundov told.

According to him, there are witness testimonies that 95 of them have been captivated: “There are 12 children among them. The most painful side of the tragedy is associated with children”.

I.Akhundov told that most of individuals applying to the commission on captives and missing people are those, who were children that time.