Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet with Lavrov in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in the Russian capital on Monday to discuss prospects for a settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

According to Report, closed consultations will be held in the light of the March 29 talks between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Vienna.

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs - Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA) - will also attend the meeting.