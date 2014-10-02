 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan takes H.Hasanov’s body killed in Kalbajar back from Armenia

    The process ended without any incident

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The body of Azerbaijani citizen Hasanov Hasan Farman born in 1978 was taken back from Armenian side today. On July 11, 2014, H.Hasanov was killed by the soldiers of occupation troop in the territory of Kalbajar region occupied by Armenian Armed Forces.

    Report informs referring to the Commision, the body was returned as the result of efficient talks held between State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons and relevant international organizations.

    The Commission stated that the process ended without any incident was carried out by State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons and Ministry of Defense through the International Committee of Red Cross.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi