Azerbaijani President: We are proud of martyr Chingiz Gurbanov

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Last year on December 29 soldier Chingiz Gurbanov died a hero’s death while defending his motherland. Chingiz showed a great heroism and bravery”.

Report informs, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev told at the meeting with family members of the National Hero of Azerbaijan Chingiz Gurbanov on February 9.

Head of state said that Chingiz, fighting face to face with enemy in unequal fight, once again demonstrated to the enemy what the Azerbaijani soldier is capable of: “He never stepped back, he never feared, despite encounter with large diversionist group. He fought to the last breath, killed several occupants, reached the peak of martyrdom. We are proud of Chingiz. Everybody in Azerbaijan is proud of Chingiz. He showed once again that Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijani young man, Azerbaijani youth will never accept status-quo. This once again showed that the Azerbaijani state has strong soldiers.

He showed a great patriotism, professionalism and courage. Damned enemy unveiled their inhuman essence to the world. They didn’t want to return Chingiz’s body for more than a month. Azerbaijani state put great efforts; at the same time, our appeals to international organizations haven’t remained unanswered. We returned Chingiz’s body to homeland with joint efforts. We held solemn farewell ceremony in Baku, then Chingiz was taken to Gusar district, where he was born, and was buried with ceremony. I want to take advantage and express my respect to all residents of Gusar district once again. Gusar people granted such a heroic son to Azerbaijan”.