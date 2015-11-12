Azerbaijan declares Swiss citizen internationally wanted for illegally traveling to its occupied territories

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ As earlier reported, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office stated that it made a decision to arrest Vartan Sirmakes, a Swiss citizen, who is a co-founder and CEO at Franck Muller Group, and declared him internationally wanted. He illegally crossed the state border, as well as committed malevolent acts, calling into question the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Investigation Department for Grave Crimes, operating at the Prosecutor General’s Office, continues an investigation on this criminal case, which was earlier launched in line with articles 318.2, 281.2 and 192.2.2 of the Criminal Code.

The investigation has enough evidence that Sirmakes, together with the group he created, engaged in illegal economic activity in the Armenia-occupied territories of Azerbaijan, in order to internationally promote the illegal regime in those territories, without consent of a relevant state authority of Azerbaijan.

Vartan Sirmakes also, without permission, took part in a ceremony for opening of a gold mine in the Veyneli village of the Armenia-occupied Zangilan district of Azerbaijan, and to do so he illegally crossed the state borders.

He was held accountable under the mentioned articles of the Criminal Code, and the Nasimi District Court of Baku made a decision to arrest him as a preventive measure.

Sirmakes thus was put on the international wanted list.

Interpol’s National Central Bureau at Azerbaijani Interior Ministry has said it is further holding the necessary investigations and operational searches to apprehend Vartan Sirmakes, and involve him in the investigation.