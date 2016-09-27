Armenians violated ceasefire a total of 13 times in a day

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 13 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village in Ijevan region and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Gazakh and Gadabay regions.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli and Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy and Jebrail regions.