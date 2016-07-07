 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire 12 times in a day

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Horadiz and Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 12 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili and Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region from positions located at Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, Berkaber and Vazashen villages of Ijevan region, positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Hajialili village of Tovuz region also underwent fire from positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region of Armenia.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces as well underwent fire from Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region Horadiz and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region. 

