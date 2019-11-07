Defense Minister: Armenia's destructive position on settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict creates serious threat to regional security

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/1350e5668f28d9c6e2e55a579240a7d4/3c39e2fe-350d-4115-88aa-20b57181dcfe_292.jpg

"Armenia's destructive position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict creates a serious threat to regional security," Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said at the meeting with newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic in Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross.

Report informs citing the Defense Ministry that the Defense Minister informed the diplomat about the current situation on the line of contact of troops.

The Minister emphasized that the solution to this issue is to compel Armenia to fulfill the requirements of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

The Minister of Defense highly appreciating the cancellation by the relevant courts of France of a number of illegal "agreements" signed between some cities of France and the "local authorities" created by the fictitious regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, expressed hope that France, as the Co-Chair country of the OSCE Minsk Group, would show more efforts in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Noting the importance of bilateral relations in the defense sector, Colonel General Z. Hasanov praised the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and France in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields.