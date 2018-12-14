Alexander Lukashenko: OSCE MG has done damn all to resolve the Karabakh conflict

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Over the years, the international mediators have done damn all to actually resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said. Report informs that he spoke in an interview with the Russian media in Minsk.

"The Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh ... has done damn all over these decades and will not do until the two presidents (Armenia and Azerbaijan - ed.) sit down and say, 'Let's solve the problem in the people's interests'”, Lukashenko said.