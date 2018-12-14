 Top
    Close photo mode

    Alexander Lukashenko: OSCE MG has done damn all to resolve the Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Over the years, the international mediators have done damn all to actually resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said. Report informs that he spoke in an interview with the Russian media in Minsk.

    "The Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh ... has done damn all over these decades and will not do until the two presidents (Armenia and Azerbaijan - ed.) sit down and say, 'Let's solve the problem in the people's interests'”, Lukashenko said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi