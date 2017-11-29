Young Azerbaijani inventor impressing Ivanka Trump: GES a golden key for my achievements INTERVIEW- VIDEO

© Report

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ivanka Trump, senior advisor and daughter of US President Donald Trump, participating at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in India, shared her opinion about 15-year-old Azerbaijani inventor Reyhan Jamalova. She said that, the Rainergy device invented by her will benefit whole society.

Reyhan Jamalova answered the questions of Report News Agency and shared her views about her invention and the GES. She said that for massive production of Rainergy devices, the investors have already made some offers. Young inventor said the 9-meter-high device is mainly significant for countries with monsoon climate.

“Rain collected in a water tank at high speed and pressure make the generator work. The energy is then stored in the battery and when needed people may use the energy.”

“I have great expectations from the GES. The Global Entrepreneurship Summit is a big golden key for my achievements”, said Reyhan.