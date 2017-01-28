 Top
    Winter tracery: Snowy Baku - PHOTO REPORT

    Report News Agency presents images of snow scenes from Azerbaijani capital

    Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ It is snowing in Azerbaijan since yesterday.

    Report informs, snowy weather will continue several more days.

    According to National Hydrometeorology Department of Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather conditions will be unstable, at times rainy, snowy, and north-west wind will blow until end of January in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

    Minimum temperature of weather on January 28-29 will change between 0 and -3. The roads in some places are expected to be icy. 

